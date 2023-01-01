Coming Soon; New Kurma Cookbook!

by The Hare Krishna Movement in A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, Krishna Consciousness, Kurma das (cook), Spiritual Practice, Vegetarian Cooking, Vegetarian Recipies, Vegetarianism Tags: Apurva das, cooking for Krishna, Feast, Gopati das, Krishna, Kurma das, Srila Prabhupada, veteran ISKCON cooks

My wife shared this with me, something she saw on Facebook. Time Tested “Big” Prasadam Recipies. Love Kurma’s cookbooks and recipes. Hare Krishna and happy New Year!

New Kurma Cookbook!

I’ve finally opened my treasure trove of time-tested ‘big’ prasadam recipes from five decades of quantity cooking. Interwoven with hundreds of fascinating stories, realizations and memories from early disciples, FEAST includes Srila Prabhupada’s original recipes, ISKCON Sunday feast kitchen classics, and modern favourites.

This large and beautifully presented 492-page book, designed and published by Srimati Mayapriya devi dasi from Bookwrights Press, is a generous collection of 375 meticulous, large-sized vegetarian and plant-based recipes from myself and veteran chefs Gopati dasa and Apurva dasa, as well as 60 other Hare Krishna kitchen giants.

Feast is a legacy of love, offered by ISKCON’s first generation of cooks for future chefs, and for the upliftment of human society at large. Srila Prabhupada writes “Simply by liberal distribution of prasada and sankirtana, the whole world can become peaceful and prosperous.” (SB 4.12.10)

Coming soon!