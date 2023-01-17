By Chance, By Accident?

by The Hare Krishna Movement in Astrology, A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada Tags: Srila Prabhupada, spiritual master, spiritual sky, A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, material universe, astrologer, universe, The Cosmic Manifestation

I had to laugh the other day when this popped up on my computer screen. “Scientist confirm the Universe has no direction” There are material scientist’s who believe that the universe was created by chance, by an explosion (“Big Bang”), by accident.

But Srila Prabhupada explains it very differently…

Prabhupäda: No, no, no. We don’t accept that. If there would have been accident, so many planets are rotating in, and so forth… There is no collision. There is no accident. Because God is so perfect, although all the planets are rotating in their speed, just like this earth is rotating… At least in twenty-four hours it is completing 25,000 miles. That means its speed is about 1000 miles at least. And similarly, other planets are also moving. And the sun planet is moving at 16,000 miles per minute or second, calculated. But all these planets are moving in this way, so much speed, but they are not colliding. The perfect arrangement is there, and they are floating. How it is possible? This is accidental? Do you think this is accidental? Nature is not working that way. Nature is working very perfectly. We can see. So perfect that the astronomers, they are calculating that on such and such date there will be an eclipse, and it will be seen in India; it will not be seen in Europe; and exactly at this time the eclipse will begin. So how they are calculating unless there is a rigid law? How it is possible? They are calculating mathematically. So the nature’s law is working in that way. Otherwise how one year before you can calculate this solar eclipse and lunar eclipse so rightly? And they can say that from this country it will be seen, and from this country it will be not seen. That means the position of the sun, moon and everything, of the latitude and longitude, everything is so nicely done that you can make calculations very perfectly. How you can say accident? There is no accident.