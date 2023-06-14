How Merciful is Krishna

by The Hare Krishna Movement in A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, Lectures Tags: A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, Krishna, Krsna, krsna consciousness, Srila Prabhupada

My wife shared this with me, a post she saw on Facebook. I thought it was rather funny.

The master may be a great millionaire, but still, he loves the dog so much that on the morning walk he takes his dog and the dog is passing urine… What, what business dog has got? To pass urine and stool and go this way and that way. But the master is attending. Similarly, God, or Kṛṣṇa, is so affectionate that we have come here in this material world simply to pass stool and urine, still He’s attending. Still, He’s attending. Just imagine what merciful is Kṛṣṇa. (Prabhupada lecture SB1.8.19 Māyāpura, September 29th 1974)