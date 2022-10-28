Dissapearance Day of His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami

Dear Srila Prabhupada 

Please accept my humble obeisance’s, and kindly forgive my offences.  

We have all come here today to honor and celebrate your disappearance day with prayers and remembrances. While this may seem strange to some, us celebrating your disappearance day, but spiritually there is no difference between your appearance day and your disappearance day. Both are Transcendental. 

 The proper understanding of the disappearance of a Vaisnava was explained very nicely by you: 

“As Lord Krsna’s appearance and disappearance are all spiritual, transcendental, they are not ordinary things, similarly, Lord Krsna’s devotee, His representative, who are sent to this material world for preaching the glories of the Lord, their appearance and disappearance are also like Krsna’s. Therefore, according to Vaisnava principles, the appearance and disappearance of the Vaisnava is all-auspicious.” 

Bhaktivinoda Thakura also wrote a short stanza about the influence that a Vaisnava (a pure devotee of the Lord) carries in this world even after his passing: 

“He reasons ill who tells that Vaisnavas die When thou art living still in sound! The Vaisnavas die to live, and living try To spread the holy name around!” 

So, while it is natural for us to be sorrowful that Srila Prabhupada has passed away, we can know for sure that he will never pass away, for he is “living still in sound.” 

It has been my greatest good fortune to have met you and become your disciple. Pure devotees of the Lord are more powerful than even the waters of the sacred river Ganges. One can derive spiritual benefit out of prolonged use of the Ganges waters, but one can be sanctified at once by the mercy of a pure devotee of the Lord. 

So thank you Srila Prabhupada, for coming into this world, sanctifying us all with your mercy. 

Begging to remain in your divine service. 

Your insignificant disciple 

Vyasasan das 

