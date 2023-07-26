Vegetarian Banana/Zucchini Bread

I don’t know if any you have planted a garden this year, but mine is doing very nicely, with tomatoes, okra, Swiss chard, and zucchini all coming into full production. The Zucchini has done particularly well this year, and I have an over abundance. I have tried freezing some (with good success) but then I saw some very ripe Bananas on the counter and it hit me to make some Banana/Zucchini bread loaves. I found that a loaf would keep very well without refrigeration for week, and also the loafs freeze very well.
Basic Recipe
Ingredients:
2 ripe Bananas
2 medium Zucchini
3 cups whole wheat flour
1 cup white unbleached flour
1 Tbs. baking powder
1 tsp. Baking soda
1 tsp. salt
1 Tbs. vanilla
1 cup sugar
3/4 cup oil
*Chopped nuts, raisins, sunflower seeds, optional
In the food processor I combined the chopped zucchini, bananas, sugar, vanilla, and oil, and blended it to a nice liquid mixture.
In a large mixing bowl I combined the flours, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Then added the liquid mixture, stirring to combine all ingredients to make a rather wet batter. If to wet, simply add a little flour to get the desired consistency.
Fill greased loaf pans 3/4 full and bake in pre-heated oven at 350 for 40 – 50 minutes or until tooth pick comes out clean. Should be golden brown on top.
Like I mentioned the loafs freeze nicely after they have cooled off.