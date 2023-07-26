Vegetarian Banana/Zucchini Bread

by The Hare Krishna Movement in Vegetarian Cooking, Vegetarian Recipies Tags: gardening, vegetarian banana bread, vegetarian cooking, zucchini bread

I don’t know if any you have planted a garden this year, but mine is doing very nicely, with tomatoes, okra, Swiss chard, and zucchini all coming into full production. The Zucchini has done particularly well this year, and I have an over abundance. I have tried freezing some (with good success) but then I saw some very ripe Bananas on the counter and it hit me to make some Banana/Zucchini bread loaves. I found that a loaf would keep very well without refrigeration for week, and also the loafs freeze very well.

Basic Recipe

Ingredients:

2 ripe Bananas

2 medium Zucchini

3 cups whole wheat flour

1 cup white unbleached flour

1 Tbs. baking powder

1 tsp. Baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 Tbs. vanilla

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup oil

*Chopped nuts, raisins, sunflower seeds, optional

In the food processor I combined the chopped zucchini, bananas, sugar, vanilla, and oil, and blended it to a nice liquid mixture.

In a large mixing bowl I combined the flours, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Then added the liquid mixture, stirring to combine all ingredients to make a rather wet batter. If to wet, simply add a little flour to get the desired consistency.

Fill greased loaf pans 3/4 full and bake in pre-heated oven at 350 for 40 – 50 minutes or until tooth pick comes out clean. Should be golden brown on top.

Like I mentioned the loafs freeze nicely after they have cooled off.