Vegetarian Banana/Zucchini Bread

26 Jul 2023 Leave a comment

by The Hare Krishna Movement in Vegetarian Cooking, Vegetarian Recipies Tags: , , ,

I don’t know if any you have planted a garden this year, but mine is doing very nicely, with tomatoes, okra, Swiss chard, and zucchini all coming into full production. The Zucchini has done particularly well this year, and I have an over abundance. I have tried freezing some (with good success) but then I saw some very ripe Bananas on the counter and it hit me to make some Banana/Zucchini bread loaves. I found that a loaf would keep very well without refrigeration for week, and also the loafs freeze very well.

Basic Recipe

Ingredients:

2 ripe Bananas

2 medium Zucchini

3 cups whole wheat flour

1 cup white unbleached flour

1 Tbs. baking powder

1 tsp. Baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 Tbs. vanilla

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup oil

*Chopped nuts, raisins, sunflower seeds, optional

In the food processor I combined the chopped zucchini, bananas, sugar, vanilla, and oil, and blended it to a nice liquid mixture.

In a large mixing bowl I combined the flours, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Then added the liquid mixture, stirring to combine all ingredients to make a rather wet batter. If to wet, simply add a little flour to get the desired consistency.

Fill greased loaf pans 3/4 full and bake in pre-heated oven at 350 for 40 – 50 minutes or until tooth pick comes out clean. Should be golden brown on top.

Like I mentioned the loafs freeze nicely after they have cooled off.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

108 Imporant Slokas from the 1972 Bhagavad-gita As It Is

Click on image to go to Post

Click on image to go to Post

The Hare Krishna Cookbook

Songs of the Vaisnava Acaryas

Bhagavad-gita As It Is 1972 Edition “Online”

click on image

click on image to visit site

Srimad Bhagavatam Online

click on image

Raja-Vidya the King of Knowledge

click on image

click on image

Blog Stats

  • 3,663,931 hits

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 3,901 other subscribers

Important Slokas from the Brahma-samhita

click on image

click on image

Slokas from the Sri Isopanisad

click on image

click on image

Prayers By Queen Kunti (Slokas)

click on image

Gajendra’s Prayers of Surrender (Slokas)

click on image

A Short Statement of the Philosophy of Krishna Consciousness

click on image

click on image

July 9th Letter

click on image

click on image

The Hare Krishna Explosion

Reference Material/Study Guide

click on image

click on image

%d bloggers like this: