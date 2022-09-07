The Swami Who Rocked the World

by The Hare Krishna Movement in A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, Gallery of Images, Guru das, Photos by Gurudas, Srila Prabhupada (29) Tags: A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, Guru das, gurudas photo essay, photo journal, Srila Prabhupada

My dear friend Gurudas Prabhu has just released a new photo journal. Follow the link below to view.

“My latest photo essay book about the genesis of the the International Society For Krishna Consciousness with rare photos of our founder Acharya, A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada.”

Available on hardcover or Kindle. Order now on Amazon. Voted #1 on Amazon for New Photo Journal Release!

